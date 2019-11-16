Shehbaz Sharif submits written undertaking in LHC, assures Nawaz’s return to Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has submitted the draft undertaking, assuring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan after the receiving medical treatment abroad, on Saturday.

The Lahore High Court had asked for a written affidavit from the Sharif family guaranteeing that Nawaz will return to Pakistan after receiving treatment.

The court, after resuming the hearing following a short recess, sought the written assurances from the PML-N president.

Shehbaz’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz told the court that former prime minister was ready to assure the court that he will return to Pakistan after he recovers. He added that the former premier was going abroad on the recommendations of the doctors.

The court also asked the PML-N president what role he would play to ensure that Nawaz returns to Pakistan.

After the recess, Shehbaz’s lawyer submitted the two-page long draft of the affidavit in the court.

According to the details of the draft, “Nawaz Sharif will return to the country as soon as he recovers after his treatment. He (Nawaz Sharif) will face his cases as soon as he returns to the country.”

The affidavit further said, Nawaz will return to the country as soon as the doctors allow him. “Nawaz Sharif is travelling abroad on the recommendation of the Pakistani doctors,” it added.

Earlier, during the hearing the two-member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem set aside a few questions for the parties.

In the first question the court asked if a convicted person can be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL). The second question asked whether it was possible that one-sided conditions be set for removing a person from the ECL.

The fourth question the court has put forward was whether the petitioners and the government can change their views on the indemnity bonds

The court also asked if the memorandum was issued on humanitarian grounds. It also asked whether anything can be separated in the memorandum. The bench also asked if the terms can also be separated.

To this, the Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan informed the court that the former prime minister can go abroad for treatment if he wants to.

On the other hand, Shehbaz’s counsel Pervaiz said that his client was in the room and would like to discuss the questions response with him.

To this, the court allowed a 15-minute recess so that the lawyer could speak to the PML-N president.

Earlier in Friday’s hearing, the LHC dismissed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the federal government’s stance challenging the maintainability of the plea and called it admissible.

The two-member bench the federal government and NAB submitted their replies to the two-member bench.

In its written verdict, the LHC said that the federal government’s objection regarding the court’s jurisdiction was not right, adding that the case fell under its jurisdiction.

During the hearing, the federal government urged the court to maintain its condition of seeking a security bond from the former prime minister.

Appearing on behalf of the federal government, Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan had objected to the maintainability of the petition and requested that the petition be dismissed for being “non-maintainable”.

He contended that Nawaz should approach the Islamabad High Court instead for removal of his name from the ECL, as the federal government had placed his name on the list and the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the plea.

The government in its 45-page reply opposed the removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL without a security bond.

It argued that the PML-N supremo was convicted which is why he should not be allowed to leave the country without submitting a security bond.

The accountability watchdog also submitted its four-page reply to the court.

While, Nawaz’s counsel Amjad Pervez stated that the LHC could hear the petition as the NAB was a federal institution. The counsel argued that the condition of furnishing Rs7.5 billion surety bonds was not based on any provision of law.

After hearing the arguments, the high court reserved its judgment on the maintainability of PML-N’s petition.

It later released its three-page order and rejected federal government and NAB’s objection regarding maintainability of the petition.