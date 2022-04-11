Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif Monday took the oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Acting President and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath of office to the newly-elected prime minister, after winning a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.

The ceremony was held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and was attended by parliamentarians, services chiefs and senior officials. Leaders of political parties, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Aleem Khan, Raja Zafarul Haq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Maryam Nawaz, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Akhtar Mengal, Mohsin Dawar, Khalid Siddiqui and Ahsan Iqbal, and senior officers attended the oath taking ceremony.

The National Assembly on Monday elected PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif as Leader of the House, who secured 174 votes.

Member Panel of Cha-irpersons Ayaz Sadiq, while announcing the result, said, “Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has secured 174 votes and declared to have been elected as the Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

He said no vote was polled in the favour of the PTI candidate Shah Mehm-ood Qureshi.

Ayaz Sadiq asked Shehbaz Sharif to take the Prime Minister’s chair in the House.

Mian Shehbaz Sharif was the unanimous candidate of the parliamentary parties, including PPPP, PML-N, BAP, MQM, BNP-Mengal, ANP, MMAP and independent candidates in the 341-seat House (excluding a seat that fell vacant due to demise of MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai) for the slot of Prime Minister.

Shehbaz Sharif Monday announced that he would be soon arranging an in-camera session of the parliamentary security committee to ascertain the facts, involved in the purported foreign letter regarding alleged foreign interference into country’s internal politics.

Shahbaz was delivering his maiden speech in the National Assembly after his election to the office of the prime minister.

The prime minister in his speech said that a drama was staged in the country by the PTI and lies were churned over a purported foreign letter.

He expressed his wonder that despite an announcement by the former speaker of the assembly, no one had brought the letter to him to see it.

The country of 220 million people and the Members of the Parliament wanted to know the reality of this drama, he said, stressing that the facts in the letter should be exposed before the nation and the world to end this debate.

Shehbaz Sharif said that as the prime minister, he would make arrangements to convene the in-camera security committee meeting in which a briefing would be to the participants. Besides, other members, the top military and intelligence brass and Pakistan Ambassador would attend the meeting.

“On behalf of this House, I assure the nation that if any involvement is proved, I will not stay as prime minister for even a second and go to home after tendering resignation,” he declared.

Shehbaz said that prior to the surfacing of the letter on March 7, the opposition parties, including PML-N, PPP and PDM had formally taken the decision over the vote of no-confidence.

Shehbaz announced remedial measures to ensure economic turnaround by stemming the rising tide of inflation and price hike in the country.

Narrating the specific contours of his government’s economic priorities in the National Assembly soon after his election to the prime minister’s office, he referred to the poor performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government during the last about four years, and said with mere words, changes could not take place and attempts were made to infuse venom into different strata of society, leaving the economy in a shambles.

He said the country’s economic situation was in the dismal situation but now after a change in the government, the stock market was surging.

Narrating the priorities of his government, he said through untiring struggle and unity they would strive to achieve the desired results of economic turnaround, and affordability of commodities of life to the lower segments of the society by saving the stranded boat and steering it to the bank.

Shehbaz Sharif in a sarcastic manner referred to the PTI’s tall claims and said practical steps were prerequisite for achieving the ideals.

He regretted that if his idea for the ‘pact of economy’ was heeded to by the previous ruler, the economy would not have been in such a sorry state of affairs. But the PTI rulers had rejected it out of their haughtiness and arrogance.

The prime minister further said the country was facing a huge fiscal budget deficit, besides the current account deficit.

Due to the poor policies of previous government, about 6 million people had been rendered unemployed while millions of others had been pushed below the poverty line, and the commodity prices had reached the unaffordable level.

He said not a brick was laid by the former rulers as they only rejoiced in unveiling the plaques. The debt during the previous government had ballooned to Rs 20,000 billion while the foreign reserves had shrunk.

Urea was sold at a high price and the country became an importer of wheat and sugar. The prices of sugar and flour reached all-time high, he added.

He said during 1974, late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had laid the foundation of nuclear deterrence, and Mian Nawaz Sharif had refused 5-billion-dollar aid and conducted the nuclear tests, thus making the country’s defence impregnable. Through 18th Constitutional Amendment, powers were devolved to the provinces, he added.

Such historic feats were achieved through sheer struggle and solidarity among the ranks of the nation, he said and assured the nation that through the joint efforts by all the allied parties, they would reset the tune of the economy left in shatters by the PTI’s government.

The prime minister further said that for the first time in the country’s history, a vote of no-confidence motion was succeeded, which was triumph of the virtue and defeat of the vice.

Shehbaz said the news of rupee gaining ground in a single day against US dollar as it was being traded at Rs 182 and the bullish trend in the Pakistan Stock Market were the good omens for the country’s economy, he added.

Expressing gratitude to the Supreme Court, he said it had declared the abrogation of Constitution as illegal and buried the ‘doctrine of necessity’ forever.

With the unanimous decision of the apex court, he said the supremacy of the Constitution was upheld.

