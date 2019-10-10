Shehbaz Sharif to discuss JUI-F’s Azadi March with Nawaz in jail today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif will meet the incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail to discuss the Mualana Fazal-u-Rehman’s Azadi March, on Thursday (today).

According to local news channel report, Shehbaz Sharif will present party recommendations for approval before the PML-N supremo regarding Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s Azadi March.

Let it be known that PML-N senior leaders had prepared recommendations on Wednesday for the upcoming protest. The final decision to participate in the Azadi March will be taken today. Nawaz Sharif will also meet other family members in jail.