Shehbaz Sharif to return Pakistan in February

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has decided to return Pakistan from London in February.

According to sources, the PML-N leadership has planned to focus on Punjab government’s performance instead of federation.

Sources further told that all the opposition parties are likely to gather on one platform in March.

It is to be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif had left for London along with ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the medical treatment of his brother.