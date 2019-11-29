Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Tehmina Durrani admitted to hospital

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Tehmina Durrani, wife of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has been admitted to hospital.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif’s wife has been admitted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) due to heart pain where she is undergoing initial medical examination.

Tehmina Durrani is an author, artist, and activist on women s and children s rights. Her first book, “My Feudal Lord” (1991), shocked the conservative Pakistani society because of the sensational exposure of her politically famous but abusive husband, Mustafa Khar.

Her three-year tenure of service alongside Abdul Satar Edhi was transformational and life changing. It also resulted in her authoring his (narrated) autobiography, “A Mirror to the Blind” (1996).

The influence of Edhi spurred her into social work and inspired her to establish the Tehmina Durrani Foundation , with a mission to further Edhi s way of “humanitarianism”, and his vision of Pakistan as a Social Welfare State.