Shehbaz terms Rana Sanaullah’s arrest an attempt to divert attention from budget

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan on levelling false allegations against party’s Punjab president and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah.

Talking to media in Lahore on Tuesday, he said that Imran Khan Niazi was the informer of presence of narcotics in Rana Sanaullah’s vehicle, adding the PML-N Punjab’s president was arrested to divert the attention from budget presented by the federal government.

“The prime minister has ruined the country’s economy,” he said and added the government presented anti-poor budget. “Whole nation is worried today.”

The PML-N president said that the former Punjab law minister had worked with him for 10 years, adding that PM Imran levelled false allegations against him.

Shehbaz also accused the government of setting a precedent of calling thieves and dacoits in politics, adding that they [PML-N] won’t back down when the time to take to street would arrive. Imran Khan force me to respond to his statements, Shehbaz said.

Regarding the rehbar committee, the opposition leader said that its first meeting would be held soon, adding that they were standing by the poor and farmers.

“We are ready to go to jail if Imran Khan Niazi eradicate inflation and poverty from the country,” he added. He said the government cannot suppress their voice by arresting them and sending them to jails.