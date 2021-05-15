Shehbaz versus PTI government

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the sub-committee of Federal Cabinet’s Exit Control List (ECL) had recommended to include the name of Shehbaz Sharif in the ECL after reviewing the recommendations of National Accountability Bureau on the subject. Shaikh was addressing a press conference after conclusion of meeting of the sub-committee on ECL. It was said that Shehbaz Sharif might file a review petition with the Interior Ministry within 15 days. SAPM on Interior and accountability, Mirza Shahzad Akbar said Shehbaz Sharif was facing various corruption cases, which would face delay if he went abroad. He further hinted that government is going to reopen the Hudaibiya Papers Mills case in near future on the basis of “new evidence”.

The PML-N’s President and Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif got bail from the court on the plea to get treatment from abroad during last week. After that PTI government put all its efforts to put the Sharif behind bars or to stop his exit for the country. Initially, government announced to appeal against bail order in the higher court on legal grounds, later it went to include his name in ECL to double ensure his presence in the country.

Although, accountability was the motto of PTI during his election campaign but after assuming office it exerted all its energies on the subject, however in most of cases it could not prove the accusations against its opponents. This situation severely dented the PTI’s narrative. Now, after 3 years of government, PTI could not deliver to the public effectively, mainly due to the reason that it could not place right men for the right job. After, Shehbaz release, government team utilized its full strength and machinery to handle the Sharif instead of looking into public matters. In fact, PML-N and opposition is not in capacity to make any problem for the government but government itself creating hype of the issue. Such priorities had lured the PTI in closed alley at Political front. It is suggestable that PTI government must leave accountability to state institutions after initiation of the cases and give full concentration to the public issues for the sake of its own politics otherwise its election reforms would not save it from grave defeat in coming election.