Shehbaz’s arrest is nothing but ‘political revenge’: Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that his brother worked very hard for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.

He was speaking to the media at the accountability court on Tuesday.

Shehbaz Sharif has been remanded into National Accountability Bureau’s custody for involvement in Ashiana housing scam. “If Shehbaz’s arrest isn’t politics of revenge, then what is?” he asked. Nawaz expressed remorse for ending the accountability law.

Nawaz Sharif said: “I don’t feel like talking. I will speak, but not now.”

Lauding the younger Sharif’s performance during the previous PML-N term in Punjab, he said Shehbaz worked day and night and served the nation selflessly without caring about his own health. “Such a person is being treated like this,” he lamented.

“If it is not political victimization, then what is this all going on,” he asked and added some people in the government say 50 more people would be arrested. The prime minister himself is saying this, Sharif said and asked if the PM should say such things.

“Who is informing the government about 50 arrests,” he further questioned.

He said his nephew Salman Shehbaz has been summoned by the NAB in an assets case , adding that what a bigger joke than this could be?

Sharif said all laws, including the accountability law, formed during former military ruler Pervez Musharraf’s regime should be reviewed and abolished. No one in Pakistan will come out clean if assets cases are instituted against them, he said.

It is being said that 50 people will be arrested, Nawaz remarked. “How do people find out that arrests will be made?”

The cases of assets beyond income are being forged, he said while referring to the summoning of Shehbaz’s son Salman by the accountability bureau.

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi said that the cases against Sharif family were filed during their tenure. “They [the Sharif family] played the game and are now paying the price,” he said.

He remarked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders such as Jahangir Tareen and Babar Awan also faced the law.

