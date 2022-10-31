Shehbaz’s Visit to China

The business community perceives that the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China would further cement bilateral trade and fortify existing relations.

Pakistan-China’s all-weather friendship has deepened and strengthened over the decades, while this relationship was further cemented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project under President Xi’s global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The ever booming Defense cooperation and Beijing-Islamabad diplomatic collaboration are the landmark features of the Pak-China partnership.

The rapidly changing global geopolitical dynamics, the months-long war in Ukraine, the US-China dispute over Taiwan, the worsening energy crisis, and global inflation have increased the importance of CPEC, regional connectivity, and the urgency of Pak-China enhanced cooperation in the rapidly changing global environment.

The visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz comes at a time when both nations are facing political and economic challenges. China is experiencing an economic slowdown along with tremendous pressure from western nations on Taiwan and Xinjing issues while Pakistan is confronting server economic challenges.

During this crucial phase, the government needs to maximize CPEC’s benefits by promoting domestic industries and businesses through ease of doing business, reduction in cross-border tariffs along with encouraging Chinese businessmen and entrepreneurs to use CPEC infrastructure for their trade with Iran and broader MENA regions.

In fact, Pak-China trade had always remained in China’s favor and this trend is unlikely to change in the future, however, the government must focus on full operationalization of the CPEC and urge China and CARs for transit trade through Pakistani land and Sea routes with the rest of the world. Pakistan needs political stability to achieve it.