Shehla Raza angry at Nusrat Sehar for raising shoe in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: A rumpus erupted during an ongoing Sindh Assembly budget session when Pakistan Muslim League – Functional (PML-F) MPA Nusrat Seher Abbasi pointed her shoe towards Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza.

According to details, the situation intensified when Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Mir Mumtaz Jakhrani used indecent language for Nusrat Seher Abbasi, following protest from the opposition desk.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan also condemned the offensive words and requested the deputy speaker to omit it.

However, Nusrat waited for no second and raised her shoe at Shehla Raza despite expunging derogatory remarks from the proceedings.

The deputy speaker reprimanded her and directed to leave the assembly for disturbing decorum of the honorable House. This is not an appropriate way to put forward your stance, she added.

The deputy speaker clarified that it’s not a mistake but crime to raise shoe in the assembly. She further requested Nusrat’s party to educate her some etiquettes as she has proven that she doesn’t deserve to be a part of this House.

Meanwhile, Nusrat Seher Abbasi said that no one can kick her out of the assembly.

