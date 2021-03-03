Shehryar Afridi earns PM Imran’s ire for wasting vote in senate polls

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA Shehryar Afridi has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to let him cast his vote for the Senate elections afresh after he mistakenly signed the ballot paper.

“It is submitted that I have been feeling unwell for past few days and couldn’t attend the meetings of the party for preparations of elections,” he said in a letter to the ECP presiding officer.

“When I approached you to cast my vote I asked you and your staff but they failed to guide me. Later, I put my signature on the ballot papers instead of putting numbers. Therefore, I may be allowed to recast my vote.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan took the MNA to task for wasting his vote by mistakenly signing the ballot paper. “Don’t you know how to cast ballot,” the premier censured the lawmaker. “You are an MNA. How did you make such a mistake.”

Polling for 37 seats of the Senate is underway under the supervision of the Election Commission. A total of 37 senators – 12 each from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, 11 from Sindh, and two from Islamabad – will get elected.