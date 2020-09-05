Shehryar Afridi urges artists to work with Kashmir Committee to help preserve, project, proliferate Kashmiri culture

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged the Kashmir activists to work together with Kashmir Committee (KCPak4) to help preserve, project and proliferate Kashmir issue with its cultural aspect as fascist Hindutva agents are trying to damage the cultural heritage of Kashmir.

Mr Afridi expressed these views during a meeting with eminent actor, director and producer Mr Shaan Shahid here at the KC Chambers in parliament here.

Mr Shaan was accompanied by a delegation of his colleagues.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that India’s occupational regime was making last ditch efforts to keep Kashmir occupied and were employing all dirty tricks to damage the identity and culture of Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir has a unique and distinct culture and the Hindutva regime being led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was now targeting the Kashmiri identity and its culture.

He said the recent moves by Indian military regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) proves that the demographic change plan has a principal component of efforts to damage the identity and cultural fabric and heritage of Kashmir.

“Hindutva regime has understood the fact that resistance runs in blood and breath of the Kashmiri people and hence efforts are on to damage the Kashmiri culture. Moreover, Kashmiri heritage is also being targeted during military operations in across Kashmir,” said the Kashmir Committee Chairman.

He urged Pakistan’s film and drama industry to work on projects to preserve and project the true culture and heritage of Kashmiri people who are under attack from Hindutva regime, a Nazi-inspired fascist government, from all sides.

Afridi said that in this age of information, cultural onslaught has been launched to target Pakistani culture and the federal and provincial governments would do whatever they can to preserve and protect our culture.

Ahsan Mashkoor promised the delegation to become its technological arm, which will abet the committee in Digital Content Distribution through the latest technical tools.

Ahsan Mashkoor, who is the CEO of the tech-house Csquare, urged the committee to give distribution of content equal importance to content creation.

“Google is the greatest information aggregator in history, and two things win at google, Volume of content and Quality of Content. Therefore we need to ensure that we create an amalgamation of the aforementioned qualities so that our narrative remains relevant”

Lauding the services of Shaan Shahid, Mr Afridi said that late Riaz Shahid, Neelo Begum and Shaan have rendered unmatched services projecting Pakistani film industry and they are pride and assets of the country.

In his comments, Mr Shaan Shahid said that Pakistani culture was under attack from all sides as the past regimes “have left our cultural front open”.

“Culture is the biggest exportable asset today. We need to create a culture-friendly society.

We have to guard our cultural borders. We need to bring our artists to the national mainstream. We have done little in past 72 years but we have to take immediate steps to protect our cultural heritage,” Mr Shahid added.

Shahid said his team would help the Kashmir committee and other stakeholders in building narrative on Kashmir and projecting Kashmiri culture through films and drama.

Shaan also said there is a need to engage our artists in mainstream art institutions.

He said artists don’t need donations and rather they need projects with a direction.

“The cultural invasion has badly affected Pakistani youth and they no more know their culture, history and religious values,” he said.

“No society is normal without entertainment. Film, music and drama is our exportable material and sky is the limit. The foreign content is confusing our youth and they are losing hope and interest in life. This is leading the youth to boredom, drugs and suicides. Since we have limited options in sports, we need to open our institutions and engage our artists to project our culture. We need to construct cultural centers where our artists teach art to the youth,” he said.

He said state of Pakistan may give a direction and artists will look after the commercial aspect.

“We need to promote entertainment wrapped up in our local culture. We already have infrastructure and talent. We only need the government support. We need to form a think tank to create Kashmiri content”.