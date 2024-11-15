Sheikh Rasheed acquitted in terrorism case by Islamabad District Court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s District and Sessions Court Judge Yasir Mehmood acquitted Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, former interior minister, on Friday in a terrorism case related to alleged accusations against Asif Ali Zardari.

The court announced the reserved judgement after Sheikh Rasheed’s legal team, led by Sardar Masroor Khan and Sardar Shehbaz Raza, presented arguments in support of his acquittal.

The case, filed in Islamabad’s Aabpara police station under sections 120B, 153A, and 505, was initiated last February by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Division Vice President, alleging a murder plot accusation against PPP’s leadership.

Following the hearing, Sheikh Rasheed expressed gratitude to his legal team and supporters, acknowledging that although he has been acquitted in this case, he still faces fourteen other terrorism-related charges.

Outside the courtroom, Sheikh Rasheed commented on political dynamics, stating that current leaders have lost public support and that “both ruling parties have become symbols of hatred.” He also criticised the government’s handling of relations with China, alleging diplomatic tensions.

Addressing various topics, Rasheed mentioned India’s conduct in Kashmir and Manipur, calling for a strong response from Pakistan, and criticised the government’s economic policies, particularly their reliance on IMF loans.