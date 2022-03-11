Sheikh Rasheed announces to deploy Rangers, FC troops at Parliament, its lodges

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Friday announced deploying the Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel at the Parliament House, MNAs Hostel and Parliament lodges in the wake of a recent clash between police and political workers there.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting, the interior minister said that the opposition did not have the required 172 parliamentarians for no-confidence motion against the prime minister and all they wanted was an escape.

He also offered to provide security to the National Assembly members and said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was using JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to achieve their aims.

He stated that the JUI-F’s private militia named “Ansarul Islam” was banned in October 2019.

“50 people of this private militia were admitted to the Parliament lodges [last night] where the families of the parliamentarians live. We negotiated with them for five hours. Five policemen were also injured in torture by them,” he stated.

“As long as I am the interior minister, I will crush those taking law into their own hands. No matter how big a leader is. Even if a party leader is found involved in conspiracy, action will be taken against him. Anyone who comes to Islamabad in the militia dress will not be spared,” the interior minister vowed.

“Senator Kamran Murtaza used very offensive language against police,” Sheikh Rasheed deplored.

“No-confidence motion is a democratic right of the opposition, but they want to create chaos in Islamabad before the no-confidence motion,” blamed the interior minister.

“Cases of terrorism will be registered against them if they do not mend their ways,” he warned.

“It is good that the army is neutral. The army will always be with democracy,” he stated.