Sheikh Rasheed criticizes opposition for no-trust motion against chairman senate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has criticized the joint opposition move of presenting no confidence motion against chairman senate and termed it against the democracy.

Federal minister said this while talking to media on Thursday. he asserted that whosoever wins in the voting of no-trust motion against Senate chairman, it would be a loss to democracy in the state.

Regarding the JUI-F threats of removing the government, Rasheed said Fazlur Rehman has been playing foul, and would achieve nothing from it.

He emphasised on his full support for Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar as “bureaucracy has not been working (correctly).”

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his term of five years and no horse-trading was being done in the election of the Senate chairman.