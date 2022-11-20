Sheikh Rasheed says Imran Khan has no interest in army chief appointment

LAHORE (INP): Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed has asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has no ‘interest’ in appointment of army chief.

Talking to journalists at Lahore’s Zaman Park, the former federal minister said that Imran Khan has no ‘interest’ in the appointment of army chief as he just wants selection to be made on merit.

Sheikh Rasheed noted that doctors had advised the former premier not to travel, claiming that there was still a threat to the PTI chief’s life.

“Efforts will be made to arrange Imran Khan’s address before the evening,” he added.

Speaking of the PTI’s long march, Rasheed said people would march on Islamabad in the daylight. “We have only one demand, free and fair elections,” he added.

The AML chief further said that if PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif wants to return to Pakistan, he has a diplomatic passport. “A politician never closes the door of negotiations”, he added.