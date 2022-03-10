Sheikh Rasheed says “We will play an April Fool with the opposition”

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Thursday said that all the followers [parliamentarians] of Prime Minister Imran Khan would be outside the National Assembly on the day of voting for the no-confidence motion.

During a media talk in Islamabad, the interior minister said that the opposition could do whatever it desired, Imran Khan was going to win anyway.

“No one can challenge the powers of the National Assembly speaker,” he said and added that the PTI parliamentarians would be at D Chowk on the day of voting for no-confidence.

“We will play an April Fool with the opposition. All their bids will be rejected,” he said and added that the opposition would have to stick to its statement of neutral umpire after defeat in no-confidence motion movement.

“No-confidence motion will prove to be a confidence motion for Imran Khan,” claimed Sheikh Rashid and added that the opposition comprised the same people who used to expose each other.