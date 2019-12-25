Sheikh Rashid challenges Bilawal: ‘You come to Rawalpindi, I’ll come to Larkana’

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid challenged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari by saying that he will hold a rally in Larkana in response to the party’s December 27 political gathering in Rawalpindi.

“If you’re coming to Rawalpindi, I’ll come to Larkana,” he said. “I am coming there [Larkana] to hold a rally.”

Rashid said that Rawalpindi was a city of noble people that welcomed people who wanted to hold political rallies.

The PPP has announced a rally at Liaquat Bagh to mark the 12th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Benazir had been assassinated in a gun-and-bomb attack in Rawalpindi on December 27, 2007 at the venue while she was campaigning for general elections 2008.

Rashid said that he had advised Bilawal to be cautious in politics, as he was still a child.

“You’ve remained a child all your life,” he said. “This is why I’m always telling you to play cautiously.”

The railways minister spoke about the Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf high treason verdict, saying that the government respected the decision of the courts. However, he criticised paragraph 66 of the verdict, which called on law enforcement agencies to arrest Musharraf and if he was found dead, and hang his body from the D-Chowk in Islamabad for three days.

“Only one sentence [from the judgement] is bothering me. Otherwise, in any other system of the world, bodies aren’t hanged or dragged,” he said.

Rashid said that the entire cabinet had unanimously agreed not to remove Maryam Nawaz’s name from the ECL. He said that whatever decision the court took that was its prerogative.

The federal minister slammed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that as soon as he had reached London, his platelets had increased.

“Nawaz’s platelets are not increasing or decreasing in London,” he said. “After reaching London, Nawaz’s platelets are behaving like the stock exchange rate–it keeps on increasing,” he added.