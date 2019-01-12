Sheikh Rashid expresses interest in becoming PAC member

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday expressed his interest in joining the Public Accounts Committee to ensure accountability of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership.

Addressing a press conference, the Awami Muslim League leader said: “I will write a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking him to replace any of his members with me in the Public Accounts Committee.”

The cabinet member once again announced to challenge PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif’s appointment as the PAC chairperson before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“We can’t allow a cat to guard milk. The man who is facing 121 cases should himself feel ashamed of probing others,” he said. “I represent a separate political party. I will meet PM Imran on Monday.”

Rashid said that he has requested the premier to inaugurate new trains, and as many as 100 new shops and a new shopping mall will be built in Rohri.

He said that after 15 days police will also be allowed to check tickets at all railway stations. “We have also decided to introduce gift schemes for our frequent travelers,” he added.