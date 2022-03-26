Sheikh Rashid: Government cannot allow anyone to stage sit-in in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the government cannot allow anyone to stage a sit-in in Islamabad, reiterating that the army can be called in the event of any misadventure,

Talking to a presser in Islamabad on Saturday, the interior minister said that the administration could not let anyone to stage a sit-in in the federal capital. But at the same time he assured to provide security to all the members of the opposition, adding that the administration would keep all the routes leading to Islamabad clear.

“But if the opposition makes any mistake, it will have to face the consequences,” warned Rashid adding that the government reserved the right to seek army’s help.

The interior minister who a few days ago proposed an early election, said that we should go to the polls after budget.

He said he kept on giving advises to the prime minister on several occasions adding that he also suggested imposition of Governor’s rule or of emergency in Sindh, but the premier rejected his suggestion.

He was of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan had become all the more popular after the submission of no-confidence motion against him by the opposition to the National Assembly.

He said voting would be held on the no-trust motion on April 3 or April 4. He decried that opposition was bringing absconding murderers from Dubai for casting votes during the no-confidence motion.

MNA Jam Abdul Karim involved in the murder of Nazim Jokhio was being brought to country by the opposition, Rashid said adding but the government would put MNA Karim’s name in the Exit Control List and he would be arrested on his arrival. He said Interpol would be contacted in this regard.