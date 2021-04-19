Sheikh Rashid says first round of talks between govt and TLP has been completed

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the first round of talks between government and the outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has been completed on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

Sheikh Rashid said that the second round of talks with TLP will be held today (Monday). He said that Punjab government played crucial role in successful negotiations with the banned TLP.

He informed that the TLP has also released 11 police officials who have been abducted by the activists of banned organization in Lahore on Sunday morning.

He said that the activists of TLP who were staging sit-in in front of Jamia Masjid Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen have been dispersed while police have also returned from the area.

Sheikh Rashid also expressed that hope that all matters will be solved amicably during the second round of talks between the government and the proscribed organization.

Earlier, banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi, has directed his party workers to immediately end Lahore sit-in and return home peacefully.

Saad Rizvi in a letter to Majlis-e-Shura of the party has asked party workers to end the Lahore protest and disperse peacefully. The banned TLP chief also asked Shura to withdraw the call for April 20 strike.

He has also asked Majlis-e-Shura members to surrender themselves before police. Saad Rizwi has asked Syed Zaheer Ul Hassan Shah to make sure implementation on orders.

Banned TLP chief said that citizens and party workers are badly suffering from the past six days due to the stubbornness of Majlis-e-Shura.

Earlier federal government had imposed a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act.

Courtesy: Dunya