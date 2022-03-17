Sheikh Rashid urges PM Imran to impose Governor Rule in Sindh

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Thursday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose Governor Rule in Sindh.

Talking to media outside the Prime Minister House after meeting PM Khan, Sh Rashid said he has advised PM Khan to impose governor rule in Sindh (to counter the no-confidence motion in the centre).

He said he has conveyed his message to PM Khan and had left the meeting.

Sh Rashid’s statement came after the exposure of the PTI MNAs presence in Sindh House and a hint given by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary that government may take strong action over the alleged horse-trading being conduct in Sindh House.

He said they were not sending police in Sindh House or taking any action there.

He alleged those PTI MNAs present in the Sindh House have changed loyalties after receiving money and it is a matter between them and the people of their constituencies.

However, he said he is leaving for home after advising the PM to impose Governor Rule in Sindh.