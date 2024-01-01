Sheikh Sabah the ideal candidate to guide Kuwait

Dr. Bashayer Al-Majed

As a writer who values thoroughness and insight, I chose not to rush this article, opting instead to observe the current climate before offering my analysis.

The nomination of Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as crown prince by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has generated significant excitement and optimism. Sheikh Sabah is undeniably a strong and commendable choice for Kuwait and his selection marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s political landscape.

Sheikh Sabah is perhaps the most noncontroversial and unifying choice. By not selecting from the traditional Al-Jaber line or other expected candidates, this decision mitigates potential hierarchical unrest that could have disrupted state politics. His selection is based on merit and competence rather than purely on bloodline, reflecting a modern and progressive approach to leadership in Kuwait. This decision is expected to contribute significantly to stabilizing the recent political upheaval.

Sheikh Sabah has had a distinguished history of public service. His career began in 1978 in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and he has since held numerous key positions, including representing Kuwait at the US, serving as ambassador to Saudi Arabia, attending Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Council meetings, and acting as minister of social affairs and labor, chief of national security and foreign minister, before assuming the role of prime minister in 2019. His calm and effective leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic earned him applause and commendation from members of parliament.

As a seasoned politician and experienced diplomat, Sheikh Sabah is well versed in international politics and adept at handling internal disputes. His extensive experience and proven track record make him a remarkable choice for crown prince, promising a future of stability and progress for Kuwait.

His steady and fair approach to governance has earned him respect and admiration from both his peers and the public. During his tenure as prime minister, he demonstrated a deep commitment to transparency and reform, addressing key issues such as corruption and economic diversification. His efforts to foster a more inclusive and dynamic political environment have been well received, further solidifying his reputation as a leader who prioritizes the well-being of his country above all else.

In the international arena, Sheikh Sabah has been instrumental in strengthening Kuwait’s diplomatic relations and enhancing its global standing. His diplomatic acumen and strategic vision have played a crucial role in navigating complex geopolitical landscapes, ensuring that Kuwait remains a respected and influential player on the world stage. His experience and insight are invaluable assets as Kuwait continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

Moreover, Sheikh Sabah’s leadership style is characterized by a calm and measured approach, which has been particularly evident during times of crisis. His handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, showcased his ability to manage unprecedented challenges with poise and effectiveness. This capability has not only earned him widespread praise but also reinforced his suitability for the role of crown prince.

In conclusion, the nomination of Sheikh Sabah as crown prince is a strategic and forward-thinking decision. His extensive experience, proven leadership, and unwavering commitment to Kuwait’s progress make him an ideal candidate to guide the nation into a prosperous future. I wholeheartedly support this nomination and am confident that, under his stewardship, Kuwait will continue to thrive.

However, there is now a huge burden on him to ensure the government functions effectively without the tension of parliament. This presents a golden opportunity to demonstrate the government’s ability to operate smoothly and efficiently, paving the way for further advancements and stability in Kuwait’s political and social landscape.