Sheikh slams PML-N leadership over attacking state institutions

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday warned Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) central leadership to stop slandering the country’s institutions publically, terming it a dangerous game to get petty political gains.

“Defeat was their fate and they would face same in future as well, as they were doing all this for the desire of getting power,” Sheik Rashid said addressing a press conference.

He said that unfortunately Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was trying to malign state institutions for petty political gains but it would fail to do so, he added.

He advised the leadership of PML-N to stop defaming the country’s respectable institutions in public or using inappropriate language. “By discussing the country’s institutions at public places, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was “digging her political grave”.

He said that the present opposition had no vision to understand the prevailing regional situation and they had selected the wrong time for holding rallies and protests.

He said that the present government would complete its five-year term. He also expressed his confidence that the PTI government would also return for the next tenure.

He said that the present government had secured Pakistan from default and sanctions due to the effective policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that opposition parties were in a state of disappointment and stress as against their wishes, the present government was successfully running the state affairs.

Sheikh Rashid said, “The opposition has been saying since December last year that PTI is going to lose power, but it should clear any misunderstanding about the government. Prime Minister Imran Khan is so lucky to have got such incompetent and ineffective opposition.”

He said that the issue of inflation was connected with the changing international economic situation as no one in the government wants inflation in the country. He said that the government was taking sincere steps to control inflation and making a change in the life of the common man.

He said that on-arrival visas for Afghanistan had been stopped as an online visa service had been started for Afghanistan to address all related issues and making this process more transparent and smooth. He added the government had decided to waive off the visa fee.

The minister said that in order to ensure foolproof security and controlling crime rate, 1,000 additional personnel were being inducted in Islamabad Police while the government was going to launch its new air patrolling unit form next Friday.

He said that the government had started International Border Management System (IBMS) at the Torkham and Chaman border which was for the first time in the history of Pakistan while further points will be added also.

He added with this the government will use modern technology to get exact data and for maintaining complete records of all entry and exit movements at the Pak-Afghan border. He said that the borders of Torkham and Chaman had been placed on the biometric system now while the remaining borders will also be added to the system.

He said that Prime Minister is likely to inaugurate a new 150-bed hospital in the federal capital.