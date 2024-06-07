Sheinbaum, Mexican president

Claudia Sheinbaum’s election as president of Mexico is a momentous turn in the history of the country. She is the first woman to be elected as head of state, something which had happened in Latin America but not in the Anglo-Saxon democracies of North America, which include the United States and Canada. Mexico, which is largely a Roman Catholic country, with its traditional views about the role of women has broken a traditional barrier by electing a woman. And she is also the first person of Jewish parentage to be elected to the highest political office in a conservative Christian country. And most importantly, she is an environmental scientist committed to the issues of climate change, who was a member of the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2007.

It is laudable that for the first time anywhere in the world when climate crisis looms large on the horizon, an environmental scientist takes over the reins of power in an emerging market economy like Mexico. These are indeed heady facts. Both Sheinbaum and Mexicans are celebrating the moment without hesitation. But there are political challenges ahead, and Sheinbaum has an uphill task facing her. She has been a trusted confidante of outgoing Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the populist leftist leader who had led the country for a decade. Cynics feel that Sheinbaum has won this election on the basis of the widespread popularity of Obrador, and that she will have a tough time filling the shoes of the big man as it were.

She has been an unabashed admirer of Obrador, and she has declared that she will continue with the policies of her political mentor. Observers and critics say that it is easier said than done because Mexico is reeling under huge deficit, a result of Obrador’s welfare programmes. It appears that Sheinbaum shares many of Obrador’s economic assumptions, and she is unlikely to swerve much from his economic policies. It appears that the Mexican economy cannot sustain any more of the welfarism that Obrador has spawned. But it is to be expected that Sheinbaum will walk out of Obrador’s shadow once she is in office, and she will use her rational scientific approach to dealing with the problems of Mexico, Now is the time for celebration, and she and Mexico are celebrating.