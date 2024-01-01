Shelf Drilling launches search process to identify suitable candidate for CEO

BY: Bojan Lepic

GENEVA (Splash 247): The chief executive officer (CEO) of Oslo-listed jack-up rig operator Shelf Drilling, David Mullen, will step down from the role in August 2024 with a replacement already lined up.

Mullen will not leave the company but rather assume the role of executive chairman. At the same time, Greg O’Brien, the current executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), will be appointed as CEO.

Shelf Drilling said that it launched a search process to identify a suitable candidate to replace O’Brien as the executive vice president and CFO. Also, chairman of the board Ernie Danner will leave his position and serve as a lead independent director.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved and look forward to working with Greg and the management team to ensure a successful transition. I would also like to thank Ernie for his leadership on the board,” Mullen said.

“I would like to thank the board of directors for their confidence in me and support of this transition. David’s outstanding vision and leadership set a high standard and established a solid foundation for the company,” O’Brien added.