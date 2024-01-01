Sher Afzal Marwat’s brother removed from KP cabinet

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Friday removed Khalid Latif Marwat, brother of Sher Afzal Marwat, from the post of special assistant, ARY News reported.

Khalid Latif served as Special Assistant to CM on Science and Information Technology.

The decision to remove Khalid Latif from his post was made public through an official announcement.

Earlier, reports were circulating that CM Gandapur had lodged complaint to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail regarding Khalid Latif about his alleged interference in various departments.

It is pertinent to mention here that differences emerged in PTI when Khalid Latif Khan Marwart joined the KP cabinet.