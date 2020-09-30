Sherbaz Bilour vows to resolve business community issues on priority basis

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Sherbaz Bilour, the newly elected president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has pledged that he will leave no stone unturned to shield interests of business community and resolve their all genuine problems priority grounds.

While speaking at the Annual General Body meeting of the chamber here on Wednesday, he thanked the businessman forum leadership and business community for reposing confidence in him and promised that he will make all out efforts to come up with their expectations and can’t disappoint them, he said.

Additional and double taxation are unacceptable to them, SCCI chief said, asking the government to withdraw the recent hike in electricity, gas and petroleum prices immediately. He emphasized the adapting of business-friendly policies. He called upon the federal and provincial governments to take pragmatic steps for industrialisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former senator and leader of businessman forum, llyas Ahmad Bilour, ex-FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, outgoing office bearers of SCCI, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz, Shahid Hussain, Abdul Jalil Jan, while newly elected office bearers of the chamber, Engineer Mansoor Elahi, Junaid Altaf, election commission members, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Faiz Rasool, former presidents, SCCI newly elected members of executive committee, industrialists and traders, office bearers of different trade bodies, bazaar and market associations were in attendance during the AGM.

Sherbaz Bilour went on to say that tax-reforms are inevitable, while impediments in the way of refunds payments to the business community, should be removed and the process need to be expedited.

The business community resilient against the global coronavirus pandemic and continuation of businesses despite unfavorable conditions amid proliferation of the deadly virus is highly admirable, SCCI chief praised.

“Our topmost priority is to get relief for the Covid-19 hit traders, Sherbaz Bilour vowing while unveiling his targets, goals and manifesto for betterment and good interest of the business community, which have been set for the next year. He assured that policies would be devised in close coordination and consultation with the business community.

The SCCI chief said all chambers will be taken on board for revival and stability of the provincial economy. He said that the bolstering of mutual Pak-Afghan trade is also amongst highest priorities, adding that the issues of traders, importers and exporters would be highlighted at governmental level in Islamabad and Kabul for their amicable resolution.

Maqsood Pervaiz, the outgoing president of SCCI briefed the participants about activities and achievable targets during his last one year tenure.

Ghazanfar Bilour in his address expressed high optimism after electing unopposed Sherbaz Bilour as president of the SCCI, saying that the businessman forum believes in selfless and indiscriminate services to the business community.

He assured that the forum will continue its services to the community with the same tempo and zeal in future. He informed the newly elected president, Sherbaz Bilour about problems of the traders and hoped that he will play a pivotal role for their prompt resolution.

Former FPCCI president praised the outgoing president of the chamber for his untiring and unmatched efforts and services for the business community.