Sherman calls Georgian FM

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman speaks on Wednesday, with Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

The Deputy Secretary reiterated our unwavering support for Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

The Deputy Secretary noted the United States will continue to urge Russia to withdraw its forces to pre-war positions and comply with the 2008 ceasefire agreement.

Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Zalkaliani emphasized the need to uphold the right of sovereign nations to choose their own security arrangements and support Georgia and Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued Russian aggression, and discussed how to enhance peace and security in Europe.

Also, Sherman spoke with Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs State Secretary Ángeles Moreno Bau. They discussed the coordination of U.S. and European efforts to deter and impose significant cos-ts on further Russian aggr-ession against Ukraine and the use of diplomacy, inclu-ding through continued coordination among NATO Allies and partners, to de-escalate tensions.