Sherman meets Jens, discuss NATO-Russia Council

BRUSSELS (TASS): US First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed with the Secretary General of the North Atl-antic Treaty Organization Jens Stoltenberg the upcoming meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on January 12.

“I met with Jens Stoltenberg to discuss tomorrow’s meeting of the NATO-Russia Council and the necessary actions by Russia to reduce tensions,” the diplomat wrote on her Twitter page on Tuesday .

She added that during the dialogue, a common approach to Russia was reaffirmed, combining the policy of dialogue and containment.

“We underlined our unwavering support for Ukraine,” Sherman said.

“I briefed the North Atlantic Council on yesterday’s dialogue with Russia at the Strategic Stability Consultation in Geneva. The United States is committed to working closely with our allies and partners and is calling for a de-escalation and response to the Russia-caused security crisis,” she said.

Russian-American consultations on security guarantees were held on January 9-10 in Geneva. A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council is scheduled for January 12 in Brussels, and a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna is scheduled for January 13. These negotiations focus primarily on Russia’s initiatives on security in the Euro-Atlantic area.