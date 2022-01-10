Sherman: US and Russia held discussions, not negotiations

GENEVA (TASS): The consultations between Russia and the United States, which ended in Geneva, were in the format of a discussion to clarify positions, rather than negotiations in the usual sense. This was stated on Monday by US First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman at a special telephone briefing for journalists following the results of the Russian-American consultations on security guarantees that ended in Geneva.

“Discussions took place today to better understand each other, as well as each other’s priorities and points of concern. It was not what is called negotiations,” she said.

The US will decide to continue negotiations with Russia following all contacts this week. She stated that the conversation in Geneva was serious, businesslike and frank.

According to her, the United States did not set any deadlines for negotiations with Russia.

Washington is open to discussing the issue of the deployment of missiles in Europe, said US Deputy Secretary of State.

“We have made it clear that the US is open to discussing the future of specific missile systems in Europe in light of the [termination] of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty,” Sherman said.

Sherman said that the US authorities do not agree with the restrictions on the admission of new countries to NATO.

“We will not allow anyone to end NATO’s open door policy, which has always been central to the alliance,” she said.

US First Deputy Secretary of State Sherman said that the United States does not intend to make any decisions on the situation in Ukraine without prior consultations with the country’s leadership.

According to her, Russia and the United States at the talks in Geneva discussed the issue of military exercises in Europe. Sherman stressed that the parties discussed “ways of establishing mutual limits on the scope of military exercises [in Europe] and increasing the transparency of these exercises on a reciprocal basis.”

“In our opinion, this will also be the topic of discussion at the NATO-Russia Council meetings this week,” added Sherman, who led the American delegation.