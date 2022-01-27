Sherman’s Call with Mongolian Deputy FM Munkhjin

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke on Thursday with Mongolian Deputy Foreign Minister Munkhjin to commemorate the 35th anniversary of U.S.-Mongolia diplomatic relations.

The Deputy Secretary underscored the strength of our bilateral strategic partnership and reaffirmed our commitment to supporting Mongolia’s efforts to strengthen its democratic institutions. She highlighted the importance of educational and cultural exchanges to foster mutual understanding and build lasting people-to-people ties between the United States and Mongolia.

Finally, the Deputy Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Munkhjin exchanged views on how to advance cooperation to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and increase economic cooperation.