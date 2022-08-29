Sherry alleges PTI social media activists for inhibiting diplomats, donors from aid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Monday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists were inhibiting diplomats and donor agencies on social media to provide aids to the government for rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas of the country.

In her reaction to the audio leak of the former finance minister of PTI government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Finance Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, she observed the leadership and workers of PTI were bent on harming the country’s interests and urged them to show some sanity in their conduct.

Sherry said the most parts of the country’s areas were affected by the floods and 33 million people in more than 115 districts were affected by the natural disaster.



“In this situation, if the IMF program is suspended, how much loss will it cause to every citizen. It is equivalent to putting the country and the people in jeopardy and not the present government,” she added.

The minister warned that if the IMF program was suspended then it would not only harm the government rather its impact would be transferred to the masses.



“PTI is ready to sink Pakistan to save its politics. We should never harm the larger interests of the country as harming the interests of Pakistan is a crime,” she said. She accused that Imran Khan had already caused irreparable damage to the country’s foreign interests.



“No matter how many differences the opposition has with the government, harming the interests of the state is intolerable,” Sherry added. She said that her party’s leaders were put behind the gallows, killed and detained but they were raising the slogan ‘Long Live Pakistan’.



Sherry apprises British, Australian envoys on flood relief efforts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday held separate meetings with the British and Australian High Commissioners and apprised them about the ongoing flood relief efforts in the disaster-hit areas of the country. In a meeting with the British High Commissioner Christian Turner, Minister Senator Sherry Rehman said, “Pakistan has been hit with this decade’s worst calamity and we look to our friends and international donors to provide assistance in this hour of need.”

She further highlighted, “As of today 1,136 deaths have been reported and more than 1,600 have been injured. The total number of people affected by the flood, which is 33 million, is expected to increase. NDMA and Pak Army are constantly working to carry out relief and rescue operations.” Ambassador Christian Turner expressed his sympathy with the Pakistani people and promised full assistance from the British government during this difficult time.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman held another meeting with the Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins, and discussed the challenges being faced in the relief measures and further support required.

Neil Hawkins expressed concern over the floods, ravaging 72 districts in Pakistan and promised full assistance in this regard. (APP)