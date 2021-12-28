Sherry Rehman says govt cannot free itself of responsibility by blaming speculations

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Sherry Rehman on Tuesday said that she has never such an irresponsible government.

Sherry Rehman, in a tweet, said that USD has reached historic high of Rs178.17 and is being traded at Rs181.2 in the open market. She said that government cannot free itself of responsibility by blaming speculations.

The PPP leader further said that in the last three years the value of rupee has declined by 30.5 percent as the dollar was at Rs123 in 2018.

Sherry Rehman held government and its policies responsible for the freefall of the rupee.