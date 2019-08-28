Shia group threatens to target US forces in Iraq

Monitoring Desk

BAGHDAD: A Shia group on Tuesday threatened to target U.S. forces in Iraq amid tension over recent attacks on Iran-linked groups in the country.

The threat came in a video posted on the Internet by Jund Al-Imam Al-Hujja, in which a group of masked gunmen appeared during a training with rockets, while a leader of the armed group made the statement.

“U.S. military and civilian bases have become legitimate targets for us,” the masked man said, directing his message to U.S. President Donald Trump. (AA)