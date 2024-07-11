Shia protesters march in response to Taliban restrictions

HERAT (Khaama Press): Groups of Shia protesters in Herat marched through the city’s 12th, 9th, and 13th districts, waving Ashura flags and chanting “Labbaik Ya Hussain” as they expressed their religious devotion and voiced dissent against recent statements made by the Taliban.

Caravans of Shia protesters in Herat marched through the city’s 12th, 9th, and 13th districts, waving flags of Ashura and chanting “Labbaik Ya Hussain.” This protest movement was sparked by statements from Ahmadullah Muttaqi, the Taliban’s cultural chief, who deemed Ashura a “bid’ah” (innovation).

Earlier, Ahmadullah Muttaqi, Taliban’s head of information and culture, on Wednesday, labelled Ashura ceremonies as “bid’ah” during a meeting with local officials and Shia representatives, emphasizing the need to combat “political and foreign innovation-bid’ahs.”

The protestors in Herat expressed their “disgust” towards Muttaqi’s remarks with the midnight protests on Thursday, July 11. With the arrival of the Islamic month of Muharram and the days of Ashura, the Taliban launched a widespread campaign in various cities, including Kabul and Herat, to remove Shia religious symbols such as mourning flags.

Recently, the Taliban have taken down Ashura flags from Jibrail district and other Shia-populated areas of Herat. Taliban intelligence reportedly detained seven protesters on Wednesday who had protested against the Taliban’s obstruction of Ashura ceremonies.

Some residents of Herat suggest that tensions between Ashura mourners and local Taliban authorities have escalated, resulting in a heightened military presence in the city. These residents fear potential clashes between the populace and Taliban forces due to the Taliban’s interference in mourning ceremonies.

Meanwhile, the situation in Herat remains tense as Shia protesters continue to demonstrate against Taliban restrictions on religious observances, particularly during the holy month of Muharram and the commemoration of Ashura. The crackdown on Ashura symbols by Taliban forces has exacerbated tensions, raising concerns about potential confrontations between civilians and Taliban authorities in the city.