Shia scholars thank IE Forces for security during Muharram

KABUL (TOLOnews): Some Shia scholars and leaders expressed their gratitude to Islamic Emirate forces for ensuring security during days of Muharram.

At an event, they mentioned that the security forces, in coordination with local forces, have properly fulfilled their responsibilities and have ensured that the past two years’ Muharram days in the capital have been incident-free.

Sayed Hussain Aalemi, the head of the Secretariat of the Shia Scholars Council of Afghanistan, said: “We thank all the security forces; they have properly fulfilled their responsibility to ensure the security of Imam Hussain’s mourners.”

“Our Sunni brothers celebrate Ashura alongside their Shiite brothers, and the Islamic Emirate should ensure the personal and economic security of these people with all its might and power,” said Shahidi, a member of the High Commission of Afghan Shiites.

Meanwhile, the Kabul security command said some groups tried to create a rift between the people and the government but were unsuccessful.

Mohammad Shakir Saad, the deputy of Kabul security command, said: “They tried hard, but our vigilant forces did not give them a chance, and wherever the enemy existed, they were discovered.”

Officials of the Kabul security command also added that during the days of Muharram they arrested several individuals who intended to attack the mourners, and prevented their attacks.