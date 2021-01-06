Shia Ulema Council announce country wide protest on Friday

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Eleven Innocent Shia labourers were killed cold blooded by the Terrorists and Government didn’t take any Practical Step to Bring the Murderers to Justice.

It was said by Secretary General Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Allama Arif Hussain Wahdi along with others leaders of Shia Ulema Council in a press conference here on Wednesday.

Shia Leaders expressed their disappointment over Provincial and Federal government’s response to this tragic incident and for not taking any practical measures to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice.

They said it is very sad that Hazara Community is continuously being targeted by the terrorists for years and till now we did not hear about the hanging of any Murderer involved in Hazara’s killings.

The Shia leaders demanded that government must arrest their mastermind and the people involved in the killings of innocents young boys who were labouring to complete their educational expenditures.

They demanded that Prime Minister himself should go to Quetta and meet with the people whose loved one has been killed and they are waiting for justice along with dead bodies.

They demanded targeted operation against the terrorists, their facilitators and mastermind.

Shia Ulema Council announced Country Wide Protest on Friday if Government remained unsuccessful in taking measures as per the demands of Hazara Community of Quetta.