Shibli Faraz denies rumours about governor rule in provinces

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Sunday denied the rumors circulating on social media regarding imposition of governor rule in the provinces.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he declared the rumours a propaganda of anti-state elements.

The minister said that the government was making a concerted effort to address the coronavirus outbreak and other issues, but some evil elements were trying to divert its attention by spreading such rumours.

