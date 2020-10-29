Shibli Faraz says, Govt will utilize all legal resources to bring Nawaz back

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the government was utilizing all legal resources to bring the convicted and fugitive former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back.

Shibli Faraz said Nawaz Sharif should come back to the country to face the corruption cases instead of criticizing and targeting the national institutions especially judiciary and armed forces.

He said the government was not afraid of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies and public power shows.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term as it was enjoying heavy mandate with public support.



Courtesy: Dunya