Shibli Faraz terms Sharif family as biggest leader sugar mafia

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that the whole nation knew that Sharif family was the biggest leader of the sugar mafia.

In a tweet, the special assistant said that Sharif family used politics for promoting their business. He said that the lust for wealth remained the focus of their politics for which they misused institutions ruthlessly.

He said on the contrary, Imran Khan’s politics was for the rights of poor people. The Sharif mafia has always exploited the people for their personal gains, he remarked.

