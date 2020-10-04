Shibli holds PML-N responsible for crisis

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) was responsible for the present economic difficulties of the people as it looted national wealth and paralyzed the institutions for thirty years.

Addressing a press conference here, he said when people put opposition out of power in the elections, it left behind landmines to harm the government of PTI.

When the PTI government came, foreign exchange reserves of no more than six weeks were left and the current account deficit was more than $ 20 billion. The previous government left behind loans of Rs 30 trillion and Rs 2.9 trillion were allocated in the budget for payment of loans.

The minister said Ishaq Dar kept the dollar artificially low by spending $ 23 billion and then he went out of the country in the plane of the then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The last government could not increase exports in the last five years and it damaged the industry, he added.

When the government led by PTI came, its challenge was to pay back the loans and pay heavily for the imports of palm oil, crude oil and pulses, the minister said. He said the PTI government increased the foreign exchange reserves to $ 19 billion and the current account deficit was reduced from $ 20 billion and brought to the positive territory of $ 80 million dollars.

Our exports and remittances increased as people trusted the honest and sincere leadership of Imran Khan and the government met the revenue collection target of Rs one trillion, he explained.

Shibli said the reasons for hike in petrol prices were international prices which were not in their control. He said Nawaz Sharif government signed expensive power agreements and his focus was not on renewal energy projects and transmission and power distribution but he relied on expensive fuels like oil and LNG.

The PTI government had to pay capacity payments and circular debt due to previous expensive agreements, he added.

The minister said the opposition was using people to come back into power. Opposition was divided and if its members would resign from the assemblies, their resignations would be accepted and bye elections would be held, he clarified.

He said first the opposition opposed the legislation linked to Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and then it formed an alliance to create instability.

He stressed that the opposition would not get “NRO” as Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) came in power on the mandate to go after the corrupt. He asked Nawaz Sharif to tell how he made the assets and how he took away the money abroad.

Opposition was in a closed street after it attacked the institutions, he remarked.

Shibli said people knew that the government led by Imran Khan was honest and sincere. The prime minister was working day and night and had stabilised the economy and the business activity was increasing, he continued.

He said Imran Khan effectively raised the issue of Kashmir whereas Nawaz Sharif did not take the name of Kulbhushan Jadhav and he was blackmailing Pakistan and its institutions.

Nawaz Sharif did not have smooth working relationship with the army chiefs and judiciary and he was accused of theft and financial crimes, he added.