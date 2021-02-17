Shibli says PTI wants transparent, impartial Senate elections

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: The government was making efforts that all elections, including the general and Senate, should be held in a transparent manner,

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz gave his remarks on Wednesday.

Senator Shibli was commented that Prime Minister Imran Khan pointed out that after the 1970 election, there had always been objections about the electoral process, he gave this statement while addressing a news conference after the weekly Federal Cabinet meeting.

Mentioning U.S elections, Senator Shibli Faraz commented that the two presidential candidates had a problem over the electoral process, but after developing consensus on electronic voting the matter was resolved, he added that the electoral reforms were carried out in 2017 but the committee headed by Ishaq Dar ignored the issue of electronic voting.

“We want that the elections should be transparent and impartial,” he said, adding the overseas Pakistanis were rendering great services for Pakistan, besides sending substantial foreign remittances.

Referring to the overseas Pakistanis, Shibli remarked that in the next elections, the overseas Pakistanis wo-uld be given the opportunity of electronic voting so that they could have a voice and could participate in the country’s polling process.

Moreover, during the press conference Shibli Faraz said the prime minister has taken strict notice of the increasing incidents of sexual crimes against wom-en and children despite the passage of Zainab Alert Bill, and issued a direction to the relevant authorities to take measures to stop such incidents.

During the press conference, Shibli was mentioned that inheritance bill was meant to protect the legal rights of women and for getting the succession certificate, adding that Now the system had been revamped and the heirs of a deceased person could get a succession certificate in 15 days.

Highlighting the buying selling of votes in Senate elections, Shibli mentioned that the case for transparency in the Senate polls was also in the Supreme Court.

Now the nation knew who wanted the elections on the basis of merit and capability, and who continued the past practice of use of money, he added.