Shipping activity at PQ

KARACHI (APP): The Port where four ships, Tele Mann, Safmarine Nyassa, GSL Eleni and SSI Victory carrying Containers and Coal were arranged berthing at Qasim International Container Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively on Sunday, 5th April 2020.

Meanwhile seven more ships, Ilisso, Devine Gate, Star Topaz, Andes, Kazak, Falcon and Vantage Dream carrying Coal, Soya Bean, Chemicals, LPG, Palm Kerel and Palm oil also arrived at Outer anchorage of Port Qasim during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Canola, LNG and General Cargo respectively.

Out of them, two ships, Gas carrier Gaslog Chelsea and Container vessel Safmarine Nyassa sailed out to sea from EELT and QICT on Monday morning, and a Chemicals carrier ‘Jizan Gas’ is expected to sail from EVTL on same day in the evening.

A cargo volume of 144,753 tonnes, comprising 112,966 tonnes Imports cargo and 31,787 tonnes exports cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 1,856 Containers (183 TEUs Imports and 1,673 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

Two ships, Diyala and SSI Triumph carrying Containers and Coal are expected take berths at QICT and PIBT respectively on Monday, 6th April 2020 April 2020. While two more ships, MSC Valencia and Maersk Hartford with Containers are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 7th April 2020.