Shirani jirga announces support of Pak Army against terrorism

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Grand Peace Jirga of the Shirani community’s elders was held with the cooperation of the Pakistan Army in Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan.

A large number of scholars, teachers, and people of other schools of thought, including Shirani community’s elders, participated in the Jirga.

The participants announced their full support for the Pakistan Army for the establishment of regional peace and the elimination of Fitna-al-Kharij.

The elders paid great tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and security forces and their martyrs.

The participants unanimously assured the prevention of Fitna-al-Kharij and evil elements and full cooperation with the authorities in this regard.

The local brigade commander in Darazinda specially attended the Jirga.

The elders, scholars, and Mashaikhs thanked the Pakistan Army for the efforts made in the area regarding education and health, especially the education of girls.