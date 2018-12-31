Shireen Mazari, Maleeha Lodhi discuss human rights, gender empowerment issues

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Maliha Lodhi on Monday discussed human rights and gender empowerment issues in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is moving forward on its human rights and gender empowerment commitments and we need to send this message across the globe,” Dr Shireen Mazari said during a meeting with Dr Maleeha Lodhi here at the Ministry of Human Rights.

During the meeting, Pakistan’s commitment to improve the human rights and gender empowerment conditions within country and ways to project Pakistan’s endeavours in this regard at the international level were discussed.

They also deliberated upon the ways to raise Pakistan’s concerns over human rights violations in the Indian held Kashmir and condition of Muslims in the Europe.

The minister apprised Dr Lodhi of the various steps being taken by the government in the direction of gender equality and empowerment. The Pakistani envoy to the UN ensured her to use the platform of the United Nations in order to project Pakistan’s resolve towards human rights and gender empowerment.