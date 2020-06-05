Shoaib Akhtar in consultation with lawyer to respond to FIA notice

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former Pakistan pacer ShoaibAkhtar Thursday confirmed that he has received notice from FIA, Lahore and he would be submitting his response after consultation with his lawyer.

PCB legal advisor TafazzulRizvi has threatened ShoaibAkhtar that he take him to the court after the former pace legend lambasted the legal advisor in a Youtube video for pitting the board against its own players while earning from the legal battles.

“Just received an absolutely vague, incomprehensible, imprecise and ambiguous Notice from FIA, Lahore. Will issue my response after due consultation with my lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi,” ShoaibAkhtar tweeted on Thursday.

Rizvi had previously sent a legal notice of Rs10m to ShoaibAkhtar and also filed a complaint with the FIA terming the pacer’s comments against him as defamatory.