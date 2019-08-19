Shoaib is another fan of Archer

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar join the list of disgruntled fans and critics who condemned Jofra Archer’s conduct after he struck Australia’s Steve Smith on fourth day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

The Pakistani cricket champ turned to Twitter to voice his displeasure at the lack of sportsmanship displayed by the English bowler who after hitting the Aussie batsman with a bouncer was spotted ‘smirking.’ “Bouncers are a part & parcel of the game but whenever a bowler hits a batsman on the head and he falls, courtesy requires that the bowler must go & check on him,” said Akhtar.