Shoaib Shaheen’s passport was blocked because of technical error, IHC told

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Directorate of Immigration and Passport on Wednesday told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that the blocking of PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen’s passport was the result of a technical error.

In their report submitted to the IHC, the departments said that since Shoaib’s passport had now been activated, he was free to travel abroad.

Later, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, in his written order on the PTI leader’s application, said that according to the FIA and the Directorate of Immigration, a technical error was to blame for the blocking of the passport of the petitioner.

It was further stated in the order that the FIA had clearly dissociated itself from the blocking of the passport, saying it had nothing to do with it. “And now when the document has been activated, there is no bar on his going abroad.”

“Although, the case is now settled; still at the request of the applicant, the case’s hearing is adjourned until January 13,” read the order.