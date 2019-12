Shoaib, Subhan, Aqib, Hasheesh cruise into U18 semifinals of BB Shaheed Tennis tourney

ISLAMABAD (APP): M. Shoaib, Subhan Bin Salik, Aqib Hayat and Hasheesh Kumar advanced to semifinals of Boys Under 18 category of the 5th Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis Championship after trouncing their respective opponents at Islamabad Tennis Courts on Friday.

Shoaib defeated Mahatir Muhammad in a one-sided first quarterfinal 6-1 6-1, while Subhan Bin Salik beat Farman Shakeel 3-6 6-3 6-3 in a well-fought second quarterfinal contest.

Elsewhere, in the third super-eight stage Aqib Hayat eliminated Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-1 6-1, while in the last quarterfinal Hasheesh Kumar thrashed Faizan Fayyaz 2-6 6-0 6-3.

Meanwhile, Boys Under 14 Quaterfinal matches, Ladies Singles quarterfinal Matches, Boys/Girls pre quarterfinal round U-12, Boys/Girls pre quarterfinal U-10 and Men Doubles 45+ Semifinal round also took place on Friday.

Following are the results:

Boys Under 14 Quaterfinal matches: Haider Ali Rizwan bt Abdullah Azhar 4-0 4-1, Mahatir Muhammad bt Kashan Umar 4-0 4-1, Huzaima A Rehman bt Haider Ali Rizwan 4-1 4-0, Uzair Khan bt Hamza Asim 4-2 4-2

Ladies Singles quarterfinal Matches: Mahin Aftab bt Mehak Khokhar 7-6(0), Sara Mansoor bt Mahvish Chisti 6-1 6-3, Noor Malik bt Esha Jawad 6-1 6-3, Sarah Mehboob bt Mariam Mirza 6-0 6-0

Boys/Girls pre quarter final round U-12: Ali Zain bt Hamza Ali Rizwan 4-2 5-3, Abdul Basit bt Haziq Asim 2-4 4-2 4-2, Ahtesham Humayun bt Ammar Masood 4-0 4-0.

Boys/Girls pre quarter final U-10: Zohaib Afzal bt Han Li De 4-0 4-0, Hamza Roman bt Orhan Sohail 4-0 4-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Razik Sultan 4-0 4-1.

Men Doubles 45+ Semifinal round: Rashid Malik/ Hameed ul Haq bt Col Shahid/Col Aqeel 6-2 6-1, Azeem Khan/Imran Ahmed bt Fazal Subhan/Raja Asif 6-4 3-6 10-6.